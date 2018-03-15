The couple married in 2005 at Mar-a-Lago and have five children.

NEW YORK — Vanessa Haydon Trump, the wife of President Donald Trump’s oldest son, Donald Trump Jr., filed for divorce Thursday in a Manhattan court.

Vanessa Trump, 40, is seeking an uncontested divorce to end her 12-year marriage with the president’s son. Trump Jr., 40, the eldest of five children from Donald Trump’s three marriages, met his wife, a former model, when his father introduced them at a 2003 fashion show. They married in 2005 at Mar-a-Lago, the family’s club in Palm Beach, Florida. They have five children.

“After 12 years of marriage, we have decided to go our separate ways,” the couple said in a joint statement. “We will always have tremendous respect for each other and our families. We have five beautiful children together and they remain our top priority.”

The couple live in Midtown Manhattan during the week, and the family often spends weekends in the Catskills.

Trump Jr. and his brother, Eric, 34, took over the management of the Trump Organization after their father was elected president. While his sister Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, moved to Washington and took senior jobs in the White House, Trump Jr. chose to stay in New York after the election.

He has stayed in close contact with his father, often defending the administration on Twitter and in interviews on Fox News, and he recently campaigned in Pennsylvania for the GOP candidate in a special election.

The special counsel, Robert Mueller III, is examining a June 2016 meeting Trump Jr. had with Russians offering dirt on Hillary Clinton and the president’s role in providing a misleading response to The New York Times last summer for an article about the meeting.

This past month, Vanessa Trump and her mother were hospitalized as a precaution after opening an envelope containing a white powdery substance that was later determined to be cornstarch, police officials said. A Massachusetts man was charged with sending the threatening letter. “No one should ever have to deal with this kind of sickening behavior,” Trump Jr. said on Twitter.

A onetime model with the Wilhelmina agency, Vanessa Trump was raised on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. At the time of their engagement, Trump Jr. accepted a ring from the Bailey Banks & Biddle jewelry store in Short Hills, New Jersey, in exchange for publicity, re-enacting his proposal in a New Jersey mall.

In a 2006 interview with the International Herald Tribune, Vanessa shared how she met her husband. “I’m at this fashion show,” Vanessa Trump said, recalling the 2003 encounter. “Donald Trump comes up to me with his son: ‘Hi, I’m Donald Trump. I wanted to introduce you to my son Donald Trump Jr.’”

The three briefly chatted and then crossed paths again during intermission.

“Donald comes back up to me again, ‘I don’t think you’ve met my son Donald Trump Jr.,’” Vanessa said. “Yeah, we just met, five minutes ago,” she replied.