SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The wife of a Salt Lake County councilman who died earlier this year is filling his seat on the council.

The Deseret News reports Ann Granato was sworn in as a Salt Lake County councilwoman on Tuesday.

The interim appointment is significant for Ann Granato since she promised her late husband, Sam, that she would take care of his district before he died.

Sam Granato was diagnosed with cancer more than two years ago.

Ann Granato was chosen to fill the councilman’s vacancy over former congressional candidate Darlene McDonald.

The interim appointment runs to the end of the year.

Ann Granato filed as a candidate Wednesday in the race for the seat in the upcoming election.

Information from: Deseret News, http://www.deseretnews.com