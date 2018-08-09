WALHALLA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina woman has been sentenced to more than a decade in prison for intentionally running over her husband.
Solicitor David Wagner said 23-year-old Taylor Bright kept driving after hitting her husband in January, dragging his body for a third of a mile (500 meters) through Seneca. The couple’s 4-year-old daughter was also in the truck.
Wagner says Bright was drunk, had smoked marijuana and was pregnant at the time.
Wagner says deputies investigated the couple for domestic violence in 2016 but filed no charges.
Wagner said in a statement Bright pleaded guilty Thursday and was sentenced to 10 years in prison for reckless homicide and a 10-year prison sentenced suspended to two years for unlawful neglect of a child.
Authorities say 25-year-old John Bright died at the scene.