PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The wife of a chef fatally shot in June inside the Portland, Oregon, culinary school where he was a lead instructor has been arrested on suspicion of killing her spouse.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that 68-year-old Nancy L. Crampton-Brophy was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on accusations of murder and unlawful use of a firearm. She is accused of killing Daniel Brophy June 2 at the Oregon Culinary Institute.

Daniel Brophy, 63, had worked at the school since 2006. It wasn’t immediately clear if Crampton-Brophy had an attorney.

Crampton-Brophy announced the death of her husband on her Facebook page the day after it occurred saying she was “struggling to make sense of everything right now.”