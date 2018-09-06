Share story

By
The Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The wife of a chef fatally shot in June in the Portland, Oregon, culinary school where he was a lead instructor has been arrested on suspicion of killing her spouse.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 68-year-old Nancy L. Crampton-Brophy was arrested Wednesday and booked into a jail on accusations of murder and unlawful use of a firearm.

She is accused of killing Daniel Brophy June 2 at the Oregon Culinary Institute.

Authorities have said he was alone at the school when he was discovered by students and staff.

Brophy, 63, had worked at the school since 2006. It was not immediately clear if Crampton-Brophy had an attorney.

Crampton-Brophy announced the death of her husband on Facebook a day after the killing, saying she was “struggling to make sense of everything right now.”

