WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The homicide rate in Wichita so far this year is double that from the same time period last year.

The Wichita Eagle reports 16 people were killed in Wichita between January and April. Three more people have been killed in May. Last year, eight people died from January through April.

District Attorney Marc Bennett said recently that Wichita could be on track to record 55 to 60 homicides this year. Last year, 38 people were killed.

Police say in most cases, the victims and suspects know each other. The homicides are frequently tied to drugs and many of the killings come after arguments that are often fueled by social media.

At least four of this year’s cases were walk- or drive-by shootings. Fourteen of the homicides were shootings.

Information from: The Wichita (Kan.) Eagle, http://www.kansas.com