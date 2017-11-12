WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Wichita police officers no longer need to see drivers break traffic laws in the Old Town section of the city in order to write traffic tickets.

The Wichita Eagle reports the city has installed 97 cameras in the core of Old Town, a business, arts and entertainment district.

A staff member monitors the cameras from an office in city hall. If a traffic violation is seen, a nearby officer is called and the officer can track down the car and write a ticket.

Although the cameras are recording constantly, staffers currently are monitoring them only from 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. as part of a pilot program.

Wichita police Sgt. Kelly O’Brien says the program helps officers protect the community and improves officer safety.

___

Information from: The Wichita (Kan.) Eagle, http://www.kansas.com