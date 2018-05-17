WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Wichita police say a convenience store clerk who was stabbed during an attempted robbery was able to escape and trap the suspect inside.

When officers were called Wednesday night to a Circle K, they found the 24-year-old victim outside holding the door shut. He told police the suspect had thrown a drink at him and during a confrontation, the clerk suffered minor stab wounds.

Officer Charley Davidson says while the clerk was holding the door, the suspect was inside the store damaging property.

KAKE-TV reports the 26-year-old suspect was booked into jail on several possible charges.

Kansas Department of Corrections records show the suspect has a lengthy criminal record and has been in and out of prison from November of 2015 until February of this year.

___

Information from: KAKE-TV.