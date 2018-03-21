WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita man who was killed in a bar shooting was supposed to celebrate his son’s birthday the day he died.
The Wichita Eagle reports that 27-year-old Dwayne Brunson was shot early Sunday after an altercation at the Deuces Bar. He died at a hospital.
Brunson planned to celebrate 3-year-old Kyvan’s birthday with the family that day. His partner Mallory Stein told their children about his death after the party.
Brunson’s aunt, Kemerlin Richards, says her nephew had big dreams, his biggest being a good father.
Family friend Stacy Polkinghorne says Brunson “won’t be able to mold the boys and teach them everything he knew,” but that he’ll live on through his sons.
Police don’t know what prompted the shooting or whether Brunson was the intended target. No arrests have been made.
Information from: The Wichita (Kan.) Eagle, http://www.kansas.com