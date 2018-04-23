WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Wichita police says someone vandalized an unoccupied patrol truck by firing multiple gunshots that damaged the passenger side door.
The department said in a news release Monday that the police patrol truck was parked at an officer’s residence during the weekend. The officer found the damage early Monday morning.
A preliminary investigation found reports of gunshots at about 12:45 a.m.
No one has been hurt and no suspects have been identified.
