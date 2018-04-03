WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Wichita police are investigating a shooting and car crash that left a man dead and his mother critically injured.
Officer Charley Davidson says a man reported early Tuesday that a woman who had been shot came to his door asking for help. The 58-year-old woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
An officer responding to the shooting scene found an overturned vehicle nearby. A 27-year-old man inside was dead at the scene.
Davidson says the man was involved in the shooting, and is the son of the injured woman.
Investigators are still trying to determine what led to the shooting and how the man died.
No one else was inside the house where the shooting occurred.