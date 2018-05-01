WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Police are looking for a man and woman suspected of shooting a loss prevention officer at a Menards store in northwest Wichita.
The 34-year-old prevention officer was shot Monday after he saw the two suspects walk out of the store with a home security system they didn’t buy.
Police spokesman Charley Davidson says the employee was struggling with the woman when the man pulled out a handgun and shot him once in the abdomen.
Police say the man and woman drove away in a newer black Mercedes SUV with Montana tags.
The employee was treated and released from a Wichita hospital.