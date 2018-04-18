WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Wichita police say they are investigating the shooting death of a 39-year-old man.

A neighbor who crawled through a window in a Wichita home Tuesday found Trenton Custer dead inside the house.

Police say Custer had been shot several times sometime during the weekend.

Witnesses told police there was some type of disturbance late Friday or early Saturday and gunshots were heard.

Police are looking for two or three people who lived at the home with Custer.