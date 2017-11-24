WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the death of a man who was found lying in a Wichita yard as suspicious.

The Wichita Eagle reports that police Sgt. Ed Brower says 911 was called after the 26-year-old man was spotting in the yard Thursday morning. Brower says police and EMS tried to resuscitate the man, but he was pronounced dead about 40 minutes later.

Chief Gordon Ramsay said on Twitter that the cause of death was unknown. The man didn’t live on the street where he was found and it wasn’t immediately known what, if any, connection he had to the area.

