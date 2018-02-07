WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Wichita police have identified the 18-year-old woman who died in a drive-by shooting as she sat in a car with her mother and boyfriend.
Police say Myranda Keck died of a single gunshot wound early Tuesday.
Officer Charley Davidson said Keck, her 40-year-old mother and her 18-year-old boyfriend had just arrived at a home when a car drove by and someone fired shots into their car.
The mother and boyfriend were not injured.
Police don’t have a description of the suspects or their vehicle.