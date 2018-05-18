WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita officer says he was in the “right place at the right time” when he found a woman covered in flames and used his hands to extinguish them.

The Wichita Eagle reports that Officer Alex Bieler was driving past a restaurant last week when he saw the side door open and someone emerge who appeared to be “carrying a big ball of fire.” He stopped, ran to help the woman and then focused on another woman inside the restaurant.

The door locked behind the first woman when she ran out, so Bieler used a baton to smash his way inside. He found that the second woman had already extinguished the fire burning on her. Both women were rushed to a hospital in critical condition. The fire is under investigation.

