WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita man who claimed he found a starving dog has been sentenced to a year’s probation after admitting the dog was his.
The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office says 28-year-old Vincent Currie Jr. was sentenced Tuesday for misdemeanor cruelty to animals and interference with law enforcement. He could spend a year in prison if he violates probation.
Currie called police in October 2017 to report finding a dog near his home that was so thin its bones were visible. The dog was treated for severe dehydration and an intestinal blockage that required surgery.
Eventually, police received a tip that the pit bull belonged to Currie, who had told friends he couldn’t afford the dog.
A Wichita family is now caring for the dog.