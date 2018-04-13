WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita man accused of killing his wife and dumping her body into a dumpster is now charged with first-degree murder.
KAKE-TV reports 30-year-old Donnell Stafford appeared in Sedgwick County court by video Friday. Police allege he killed 37-year-old Leuh Moore early Sunday and put her body in a dumpster behind a liquor store less than a mile away.
Stafford was captured Tuesday at a hotel in Davenport, Iowa, and extradited to Wichita Thursday. His bond was set at $650,000.
Investigators believe the couple’s 7-year-old son was home at the time of the alleged crime. The boy was found safe at a relative’s house.
Stafford was also charged with two counts of animal cruelty for allegedly stabbing two dogs.
His next court appearance was scheduled for April 26.
___
Information from: KAKE-TV.