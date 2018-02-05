WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita man pleaded guilty to not reporting hundreds of thousands of dollars from illegal bookmaking on his federal income taxes.
U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said 65-year-old Daniel Dreese, of Wichita, pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of making false statements on income tax returns. He admitted that he didn’t report about $89,000 from illegal bookmaking in 2011 and about $137,000 in 2012.
And he admitted he didn’t $383,684 in income in 2010.
As part of his plea agreement, Dreese agreed to pay $214,540 in restitution.
Most Read Stories
- What you need to know as tax filing season begins
- As cost of living soars, half of Seattle-area tax filers earn under $50K, IRS data show | FYI Guy
- Amazon rolls out celebs for 90-second Alexa Super Bowl commercial WATCH
- ‘This never happens’: International student’s unexpected ordeal ends with surprise twist
- Huskies relaunch program with win over Arizona | Matt Calkins
Sentencing is scheduled for April 23.