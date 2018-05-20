WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Inter-Faith Ministries in Wichita says its homeless shelter will begin accepting people with pets by later summer or early fall.

The Wichita Eagle report s the Inter-Faith Inn is a 24-hour shelter with 52 beds for the homeless.

Program director Christen Sampamurthy says a facility behind the Inter-Faith Inn will be converted into a board space that houses three to five animals. The shelter will accept cats and dogs and will cover boarding costs.

The details are not final but the shelter likely will admit people with pets on a few days a week when a veterinarian is present. That veterinarian will be able to vaccinate the pets and make sure the animals are safe for other animals and their owners.

Information from: The Wichita (Kan.) Eagle, http://www.kansas.com