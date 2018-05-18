WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Residents gathered this week to honor a 2-year-old who is the third child in Wichita to have died from abuse in just four weeks.

The Wichita Eagle reports that Saint Joseph Church held a funeral Thursday for Anthony Bunn. The toddler was rushed to a hospital earlier this month after he stopped breathing. Police say he suffered severe head injuries.

The child’s mother, Elizabeth Woolheater, and her boyfriend, Lucas Diel, are jailed and have been charged with murder in Anthony’s death.

The Rev. Pat York said that if people stand by what is right, “maybe we can prevent this from happening to another innocent child.”

The Wichita area has seen several child abuse homicides and a disappearance within the past year. The Kansas Department of Children and Families Secretary says its working to improve child welfare programs.

Information from: The Wichita (Kan.) Eagle, http://www.kansas.com