WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — One Wichita high school used a homecoming pep rally to give a teacher a surprise sendoff before he deploys for a year with the Kansas Army National Guard.

The Wichita Eagle reports that woodworking teacher David Young was surprised to be honored at the Wichita South High assembly on Friday.

Assistant Principal Ashok Surender thanked Young for his service and told him the school loves him.

Young is scheduled to leave around mid-February for a yearlong assignment in Kuwait with the 161st Field Artillery Regiment.

Young’s wife and two grown children also surprised him at the assembly.

Command Sgt. Major Rick Haney, who oversees recruitment for the Kansas Army National Guard, says it was great for students to see a teacher honored for his military service.

