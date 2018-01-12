WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita couple has won the top prize in the Holiday Millionaire Raffle.

KFDI-F M reports that the winner decided to remain anonymous, but the Kansas Lottery reports a Kwik Shop sold the winning ticket. After the ticket was scanned the clerk asked the winner to step behind the counter to look at the screen. The winner recalled thinking “something was wrong,” adding that it “never crossed my mind that I maybe won something big!”

The winning couple put the ticket in a fireproof safe and called their financial adviser to start planning their next steps. They plan to put the majority of the winnings toward their future financial security.

