Former President Donald Trump has denounced the various criminal cases against him as partisan, unconstitutional and weak. Prior to the sweeping charges announced in Georgia on Monday — his fourth indictment this year — Trump began pushing a new critique of prosecutors: They took too long to charge him.

In a social media post Monday, just hours before he was indicted in Georgia for conspiring to overturn the state’s 2020 election results, Trump questioned, “WHY WASN’T THIS FAKE CASE BROUGHT 2.5 YEARS AGO?” echoing an argument he recently made over federal charges of election interference.

It might seem like an unusual argument — in essence, that if prosecutors wanted to file bogus charges against him, they should have done it sooner — but it plays into his broader grievance about the indictments coinciding with his current presidential campaign. To Trump, the 2020 election interference cases are, paradoxically, interfering in the 2024 election.

Yet the nature of criminal cases — and the considerable investigative work underpinning the sprawling indictments leveled against the former president — undercut his claims.

Most white-collar and public corruption cases take months or even years to build. Subpoenas are issued. Interviews are conducted. Grand juries are impaneled.

And while some cases are so clear-cut that prosecutors file charges soon after a crime occurs, more often, these types of investigations unfold in fits and starts as witnesses sign up to cooperate and new evidence emerges.

Add to that the complexity of a case involving a former American president. Rather than rushing through such a case, prosecutors often take pains to show that the charges reflect an exhaustive inquiry rather than a rush to judgment.

In other words, despite Trump’s gripes, more than two years is a fairly common life span for a high-profile and complex investigation.

The election-interference investigations were particularly time consuming, involving dozens of witnesses and a long paper trail. Some of the witnesses declined to cooperate, so prosecutors needed court orders to secure their testimony, extending the timeline as well.

Trump also has himself to blame for some of the delays. His first indictment this year, which stemmed from a hush-money payment to a porn star who said she had an affair with Trump, took several years for the Manhattan district attorney’s office to bring. For much of that time, Trump was fighting a subpoena for his tax returns, a case that twice reached the U.S. Supreme Court.

The investigation in Georgia, led by the Fulton County district attorney, Fani Willis, had the added step of first relying on a special grand jury. That grand jury was tasked with investigating the election interference and did not have authority to actually indict Trump.

And so, even after the special grand jury completed its report early this year, Willis still had to present the case Monday to a new grand jury. It was that panel that indicted Trump.