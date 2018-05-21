BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s longest-standing fish record has fallen.

The state Game and Fish Department says Bismarck angler Neal Leier hauled in a 15-pound, 13-ounce walleye from the Missouri River near Fox Island on Friday. That broke the record by one ounce.

The previous record had stood for nearly six decades — a fish from Wood Lake landed by Blair Chapman of Minnewaukan in January 1959.

Many anglers believed that wasn’t the true record — that Chapman didn’t catch the fish but instead found it dead. His son, Blair Chapman Jr., in the past has publicly said that the fish was found dead. The family told The Associated Press in 2014 that it was no longer interested in discussing the story.