RENO, Nev. (AP) — The state of Nevada is reconsidering a proposal to find private owners for nearly 3,000 free-roaming horses under state jurisdiction after no one offered to assume ownership of the mustangs at the center of a legal battle with horse advocates who fear they could end up at the slaughterhouse.

State Agriculture Director Jim Barbee says the Board of Agriculture is heading back to the drawing board after receiving no formal response to its call for proposals in February. The state had hoped to begin giving away the Virginia Range herd to a private owner as early as May.

The American Wild Horse Campaign filed a lawsuit last month seeking to block what it says would be “a giveaway of a valuable and cherished Nevada asset.”

Campaign director Suzanne Roy says she’s convinced the giveaway plan is now dead.