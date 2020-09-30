President Donald Trump’s refusal to condemn the Proud Boys in Tuesday night’s presidential debate — telling them instead to “stand back and stand by” — was a galvanizing moment for the far-right, male-only group known for brawling in the streets with left-wing protesters.

Created in 2016 by a Vice Magazine co-founder, the group has become a fixture at political demonstrations around the country, often showing up wielding batons, bear spray and firearms, ready to do battle with their perceived enemies in the far-left antifa movement. Leaders say they disavow racism, though the Proud Boys have ties to white supremacists and sometimes use nationalist rhetoric common among hate groups.

After operating on the political fringes for several years, the Proud Boys have recently made a push for more mainstream acceptance. For many members, the president’s remark was just the boost they craved, lending a new sense of purpose and legitimacy to their violent tactics and translating almost instantaneously into a recruitment drive.

Experts in extremism agreed that Trump’s comments amounted to an unprecedented shout-out to a group that, while small, has a demonstrated history of fomenting street violence.

“You’re essentially telling a paramilitary force to ‘stand by,'” said Heidi Beirich, an expert on far-right politics who co-founded the Global Project Against Hate and Extremism. “I think at this point, the biggest thing to worry about is Election Day … It’d be pretty scary to try and go vote and have hundreds of people screaming at you about these ideas.”

Despite what he said at the debate, Trump on Wednesday said he didn’t know who the Proud Boys are. “They have to stand down, they have to stand down. Whatever group you are talking about,” Trump told reporters. “Let law enforcement do the work. Now, antifa is a real problem. The problem is on the left.”

Proud Boys International Chairman Enrique Tarrio said the president’s mention has been great for recruiting and recognition — the Proud Boys put out a call for people interested in joining to reach out — but he lamented that the national conversation linked his group with white supremacy.

“You can call us many names. You can call us a whole bunch of different names. I think most of them are not true. But one of the things we’re not is white supremacists and fascists,” he said. “When you apply to become a part of a chapter or part of our fraternity, it isn’t like we ask, what’s your race, are you a white supremacist, are you a fascist.”

The Proud Boys describe themselves as a “Western chauvinist” men’s club that believes in ending welfare, closing borders and adhering to traditional gender roles. According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, the group maintains affiliation with extremists and is known for misogynistic and anti-Muslim rhetoric. The group’s founder, Gavin McInnes, told NBC News in 2017, “I think it’s fair to call me Islamophobic.”

McInnes, who has since distanced himself from the Proud Boys, has pushed back against organizations that have deemed them a hate group, suing the SPLC over the classification.

McInnes, who co-founded Vice in 1994, launched the Proud Boys in fall 2016 in an essay for Taki’s Magazine, a far-right outlet where white nationalist Richard Spencer previously served as managing editor. The group was named after the song “Proud of Your Boy,” an outtake from the soundtrack to the Disney musical “Aladdin.” McInnes reportedly hated the song because he believed it disparaged men.

The basic tenet of the group, McInnes wrote at the time, is “Western chauvinists who refuse to apologize for creating the modern world.” He continued: “Like Archie Bunker, they long for the days when ‘girls were girls and men were men.’ This wasn’t controversial even twenty years ago, but being proud of Western culture today is like being a crippled, black, lesbian communist in 1953.

“Western chauvinist,” he added, “includes all races, religions, and sexual preferences.”

Becoming a full-fledged Proud Boy is a four-step process, according to McInnes’ essay. First, a prospective member publicly declares he’s a Proud Boy. Second, he undergoes a ritual beating that continues until he can name five breakfast cereals. “The rationale here is we all need better ‘adrenaline control,’ ” McInnes wrote. Members must also swear off masturbation at this stage.

At the third level, members get a Proud Boy tattoo bearing the group’s name. The fourth and final step involves getting into a public fight that advances the group’s cause.

There’s no official Proud Boys uniform, but members often show up at rallies wearing black-and-yellow Fred Perry polo shirts, clothing once associated with British white supremacist movements in the 1970s. The fashion label has denounced the group and discontinued the design in North America.

The Proud Boys’ numbers have grown, though it’s difficult to know precisely how many active Proud Boys there are. Beirich, of the Global Project Against Hate and Extremism, estimated membership was in the hundreds and said the group had an oversized presence in politically fractious situations, particularly in recent protests in Portland and Seattle. They also have worked security for Trump political adviser Roger Stone, who was convicted of lying to federal investigators and other felonies.

The SPLC, which tracks political extremist groups, lists 44 Proud Boys chapters in 28 states and categories it as “designated hate group” that “regularly spout white nationalist memes and maintain affiliations with known extremists.”

The Proud Boys officially dispute characterizations of them as white supremacists, though Beirich said they have welcomed known white supremacists into their ranks.

Some members attended the 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville where white supremacists and counterprotesters fought in the streets of the Virginia city and a self-professed neo-Nazi plowed his car into a crowd of anti-racist demonstrators, killing counterprotester Heather Heyer. White nationalist Jason Kessler, the rally organizer, was seeking to join the Proud Boys but was ejected following the mayhem.

Tarrio and other leaders also dispute that the Proud Boys are an antifa-targeting group of street hooligans. A rally last Saturday in Portland, Ore., was not violent, even though Proud Boys showed up wearing bulletproof vests and carrying an assortment of weapons, including military-style rifles, paintball guns and bear mace.

Members of the Proud Boys rise through the ranks by engaging in street violence, experts say. And several people who have attended protests in Portland say they have been assaulted by members of the Proud Boys, including a man who was struck near the eye by a paintball gun.

On Aug. 22, during another Proud Boys march in Portland, members of the organization and other right-leaning supporters clashed with antifa supporters and other counterprotesters in front of the Multnomah County justice center. Video showed combatants throwing punches and rocks, and shooting bear spray at each other.

And a review of Proud Boys networks on the conservative social networking site Parler paints a picture of a group that at times glorifies violence against protesters. Members swap video of fights with antifa, the clips often set to rock music.

After an Aug. 29 confrontation in Portland that included members of the Proud Boys, Aaron “Jay” Danielson, a supporter of the far-right group Patriot Prayer, was shot and killed on a city street following a vehicle parade in support of Trump. Five days later, members of a federal task force fatally shot a suspect in Danielson’s death — Michael Forest Reinoehl, 48, an ardent supporter of the far-left antifa who had regularly attended nightly protests and spoke of a “revolution.”

On Wednesday, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office announced that Alan Swinney, a self-identified member of the Proud Boys, had been arrested in connection with several assaults during demonstrations in Portland. The indictment says Swinney used a paintball gun to cause physical injury to people and also pointed a revolver at people.

Tarrio, the chairman of the Proud Boys, has sought to distance Swinney from the organization, saying he is not an official member. Swinney has launched a fundraiser for his legal fees, saying he was targeted because he frequently attends pro-Trump events.

When it comes to the group’s networking, the Proud Boys are most active on Parler, anonymous fringe forums on 4chan, and designated far-right channels on encrypted communications app Telegram.

Mainstream platforms such as Facebook and Twitter, meanwhile, have cracked down against the Proud Boys. Twitter suspended accounts affiliated with the Proud Boys in August 2018, under its policy against “violent extremist groups.” Facebook took similar action in October 2018, but both companies have had mixed results in trying to keep the group entirely off their platforms.

In Tuesday’s debate, moderator Chris Wallace asked Trump if he was “willing to condemn white supremacists and militia groups and to say that they need to stand down and not add to the violence in a number of these cities.”

“I’m prepared to do that, but I would say almost everything I see is from the left wing, not from the right wing,” Trump said. “I want to see peace.”

Wallace and former vice president Joe Biden, the Democratic nominee, called on Trump to be more explicit. Trump asked, “Give me a name … who would you like me to condemn?” Biden suggested the Proud Boys.

“Proud Boys — stand back and stand by,” Trump said. “But I’ll tell you what, somebody’s got to do something about antifa and the left.”

Trump separately urged his supporters to monitor polling places for supposed acts of fraud, echoing themes espoused by the Proud Boys on their social media channels, heightening concerns about violent confrontations on election day.

Still, references to the Proud Boys surged spectacularly on Twitter during and after the debate, with more than 1 million mentions in that time, a tremendous amount of attention to the group when compared to the more typical rate of mentions — just a couple thousand each day — according to Clemson University social media researcher Darren Linvill.

“They’ve been given a gift,” he said.

