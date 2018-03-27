LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gretchen Whitmer is giving charities $3,300 in donations that her campaign received from a Michigan State University official who’s facing charges related to the Larry Nassar sexual-abuse case.

William Strampel, former dean of the College of Osteopathic Medicine, gave the money to Whitmer’s campaign last year. Whitmer campaign spokeswoman Annie Ellison said Tuesday that Whitmer on Monday donated the contributions to three charities providing services to survivors of sexual and domestic violence.

Strampel is the first person charged since an investigation was launched into how Michigan State handled complaints against Nassar, who for years sexually violated girls and young women with his fingers during examinations. Strampel is accused of with failing to keep Nassar in line and sexually harassing female students and pressuring them for nude selfies.