MACON, Ga. (AP) — A 71-year-old white woman has been charged with assault after a video surfaced showing her in a confrontation with two black service members over a parking spot.
A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office report says 34-year-old Stephanie Mitchell told deputies she and 27-year-old Treasure Sharpe were parking at a Macon restaurant, 80 miles (128 kilometers) south of Atlanta, on Saturday when Judy James Tucker’s son began insulting them.
News outlets report Mitchell says Tucker’s son approached them again inside the eatery. The report says Tucker lunged and struck Sharpe in the face. Sharpe could be heard saying she was pregnant.
Tucker says it was a race issue.
The report says the cellphone video never shows Mitchell or Sharpe doing anything wrong.
It’s unclear if Tucker has a lawyer. The investigation is ongoing.