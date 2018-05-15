LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A white nationalist on probation for harassing a protester at a 2016 Donald Trump campaign rally in Kentucky is going to jail after a domestic abuse incident in Indiana.
Matthew Heimbach was ordered to serve 38 days in jail for violating the terms of his two-year probation for the Trump rally incident. The 27-year-old Heimbach appeared Tuesday in misdemeanor court in Louisville and was led away in handcuffs.
Heimbach was arrested in Paoli, Indiana, in March on battery charges for allegedly assaulting his wife’s stepfather, David Matthew Parrott. The men had argued over Heimbach’s alleged affair with Parrott’s wife, according to court documents.
Heimbach has been a leading figure in the white nationalist movement. He was one of the scheduled speakers at a 2017 white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.
