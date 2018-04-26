LEESBURG, Va. (AP) — A white nationalist who was charged in connection with a torch-lit rally at the University of Virginia last year has been arrested for public swearing and intoxication last month.
Leesburg police spokesman Sam Shenouda tells WTOP-FM an officer observed 37-year-old Christopher Cantwell of Keene, New Hampshire, stumbling while trying to cross a street and smelled a strong odor of alcohol.
Cantwell was arrested March 31 and released on his own recognizance. However, WVIR-TV reports a judge ruled Thursday that Cantwell will be incarcerated until he gets an alcohol bracelet.
Cantwell had told The Associated Press he pepper-sprayed a counter-demonstrator in self-defense during the Aug. 11 protest, a day before the larger white nationalist rally. He had been out on a $25,000 bond. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Ex-policeman charged with decades-old serial killings VIEW
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- A lynching memorial is opening in Alabama. The country has never seen anything like it VIEW
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
- Recycling innovator Eric Lundgren loses appeal on computer restore discs, must serve 15-month prison term