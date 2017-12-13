BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A white Louisiana man accused of shooting two black men to death and of firing into the home of a black family in three separate incidents in September has pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him.
The Advocate reports that 23-year-old Kenneth James Gleason entered the plea Wednesday at an arraignment before state District Judge Beau Higginbotham in Baton Rouge.
A grand jury indicted Gleason Nov. 30 on one count each of second-degree murder and first-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder in the incidents that police have described as possibly racially motivated.
Gleason is accused of killing 49-year-old Donald Smart on Sept. 14 and 59-year-old Bruce Cofield on Sept. 12.
A trial date has not been set.
___
Information from: The Advocate, http://theadvocate.com