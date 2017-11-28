MIAMI (AP) — Wayne Cochran, the “blue-eyed soul” singer known for his towering pompadours, has died. He was 78.

Christopher Cochran said his father died Tuesday of cancer at his Florida home.

With his heyday in the 1960s and ’70s, Cochran’s hits, included “Last Kiss” and “Goin’ Back to Miami.” He gained a celeb following including the Blues Brothers, Rod Stewart and Elvis Presley. Cochran and his band the C.C. Riders even opened for a commercially revived Presley in Las Vegas.

But life in the fast lane took a toll and Cochran gave it all up to become a minister. He started the Voice for Jesus Church near Miami Gardens in a row of warehouses.

At one point, his church spiritually adopted 800 families living in housing projects in Miami’s impoverished Liberty City.