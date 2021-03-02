WASHINGTON — The White House plans to withdraw the nomination of Neera Tanden to be director of the Office of Management and Budget as early as Tuesday evening, according to people familiar with the matter.

Tanden was facing bipartisan opposition from senators because of past comments she made on her Twitter feed. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., announced last month that he would oppose her, meaning Tanden would need the support of at least one Republican to be confirmed in the evenly divided Senate.

The people spoke on the condition of anonymity to talk frankly about the situation.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, has been considering whether to support Tanden and met with the nominee this week. Murkowski reiterated earlier Tuesday that she remained undecided on Tanden.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Tanden is expected to get a White House position that does not require Senate confirmation.