WASHINGTON — The White House will on Wednesday nominate Shalanda Young to the position of budget director after months in which the key administration position has gone unfilled, according to three people who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Young has served as the acting director of the White House Office of Management and Budget since this spring, but the White House will now tap her to officially lead the agency as the administration faces multiplying challenges in implementing its economic agenda, the people said. She must be confirmed by the Senate to serve in the role, but she was confirmed to her current role by a 63-37 vote in March with support for more than a dozen Republicans.

The budget office plays a crucial coordinating role in working with federal agencies to oversee the execution of spending programs approved by Congress. But the Biden administration has not had a Senate-confirmed budget director. The administration’s initial selection for the job, Neera Tanden, was forced to withdraw from consideration amid criticisms from both Democratic and Republican Senators about her past personal attacks against lawmakers.

Young, a longtime veteran of the House Appropriations Committee, has enjoyed broad bipartisan support and the backing of top Democratic leaders. One of the delays to elevating Young was that some Democratic lawmakers held up her nomination because they wanted the administration promote more nominees of Asian descent. Democrats have also struggled to secure adequate floor time to confirm many of their nominees.

Young went on maternity leave this fall. Young would be the first woman of color to lead the agency.

A White House spokesman declined to comment.

“It’s almost unbelievable we’ve gone this long without a director when we’ve been putting together plans and having Congress act without having a director there,” said William Hoagland, a senior vice president at the Bipartisan Policy Center and former Republican staff director for the Senate Budget Committee.

“It is critically important the director be confirmed and placed in that position to be able to have the ability to deal with all the agencies as they put together their budget and for carrying forth the president’s economic plan.”