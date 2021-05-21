WASHINGTON – Negotiations between President Joe Biden and Senate Republicans over infrastructure reform appeared to reach a new impasse on Friday, as the White House unveiled a slightly smaller, $1.7 trillion counter-offer that left many of its most controversial spending and tax provisions intact.

Top officials in the Biden administration shared their retooled proposal at a meeting earlier in the day with a half-dozen Republicans led by Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va. The new offer, described afterward by White House press secretary Jen Psaki, on paper marks a decrease from the total $2.2 trillion Biden proposed earlier this spring.

“This proposal exhibits a willingness to come down in size, giving on some areas that are important to the president,” Psaki said.

But Republicans did not appear immediately swayed by the White House’s new entreaties, according to two people familiar with the meeting who requested anonymity to describe a private conversation. One of the sources said the smaller price tag did not even reflect much of a change at all, since the Biden administration sought only to shift some of its proposed spending to other legislative packages that are already moving in the Senate.

The White House also did not agree to narrow its view of infrastructure, making it clear it still expects a bipartisan deal to include the sort of new federal investments in childcare and education that GOP lawmakers do not support. And the Biden administration reemphasized its desire to pay for the blueprint, known as the American Jobs Plan, through tax increases on corporations – a position that Republicans vehemently oppose.

In choosing to stand its ground with its new proposal, the White House threatened to end a week of negotiations on a disappointing political note. GOP lawmakers similarly have refused to budge this week, after Capito and her Republican allies put forward their own counter-proposal on Tuesday that essentially included little new spending and virtually none of the White House’s top policy priorities.

Both sides still maintain their commitment toward working out a bipartisan accord, after Biden advanced his last economic package – a roughly $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan – without GOP support. But White House officials are rapidly approaching their own, self-imposed Memorial Day deadline by which they hope to see progress, injecting additional urgency into the talks at a time when Democrats and Republicans still seem far apart.

“This is the art of seeking common ground,” Psaki said.

In its new counter-offer, the White House did try to include some concessions to win Republican support. The new plan lessens the money available to boost broadband internet nationwide, for example, seeking to bring its number in line with Capito’s plan. Along with changes to road and research spending, the Biden administration also said it could be open to discussion alternate financing mechanisms, including additional dollars that could leverage public-private partnerships on infrastructure.

But the total price tag reflects only one of myriad unresolved issues between the White House and its Republican counterparts over infrastructure. At the core of the dispute is a fight over what the term even means: GOP lawmakers suggest it should entail only “traditional” elements including roads, bridges, pipes, ports and broadband, while the White House has taken a more expansive view that includes social safety-net spending.

The debate has stymied progress repeatedly in talks over the last two weeks, vexing White House officials and Republican lawmakers most recently during a round of talks at the Capitol on Tuesday afternoon, according to those in attendance. Even in areas where they do agree, though, GOP leaders have signaled little appetite for the size of the investments favored by the White House.

Democrats and Republicans have found themselves at an even greater impasse over how, exactly, to finance the final package. With broader talks underway, Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, is working with other Republicans and some Democrats on assembling a potential compromise around funding.

Romney said Thursday that he had spoken with Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo earlier that day and his group – which includes centrist and deal-minded members of both parties – will meet Monday evening to discuss the proposal further.

“I think we have a reasonable proposal,” Romney said. “We’ll see if we can get support for it.”

Republicans, however, have labored to protect a series of tax cuts they see as their crowning economic achievement – and in recent days they have ratcheted up their opposition to Biden’s plan. Exiting the meeting with Biden last week, Blunt said the party’s lawmakers made clear to the president directly that the 2017 tax law marks a political red line for them – and that Biden and his top aides in response “clearly understand that would be something” they could not support.

In its place, GOP leaders have proposed to raise or impose new fees on those who use infrastructure. That could include an increase to the taxes Americans pay when they fill their cars up with gas, or new charges on those who own electric vehicles. But Democrats have soured to that plan, and the White House has indicated that it would violate Biden’s pledge not to raise taxes on Americans who make under $400,000 a year.

Some of the lingering tensions were on display as the Senate Finance Committee convened its first hearing to consider infrastructure financing, a dispute for which there appears no immediate room for compromise. Republicans continued to maintain their support for user fees to finance infrastructure even as Democrats including Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., the chairman of the panel, say the money should come from corporations that currently “are paying nothing.”

“It would be hard to get members of Congress to agree on the proper way to butter toast, but I think everybody understands the importance of upgrading infrastructure,” Wyden acknowledged at one point in the hearing. “The tough question with respect to infrastructure is how you go about paying for it.”