Congressional Democrats said the admiral’s nomination for a second star would not be considered until the Pentagon addresses allegations that he drank excessively on the job and oversaw a hostile working environment in the White House medical office, which he has led since 2013.

WASHINGTON — Ronny Jackson’s withdrawal from consideration to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) stanched an immediate political crisis for the Trump White House, but it sparked new questions over his future as the president’s doctor and the fate of the embattled agency.

Jackson said Thursday morning that he was pulling out of the nomination process amid a mushrooming cloud of allegations over professional misconduct, leaving in limbo a sprawling federal bureaucracy serving 9 million military veterans that President Donald Trump has called a top domestic priority.

As Jackson strongly denied the charges against him, calling them “completely false and fabricated” in a statement, his position as Trump’s chief physician and a pending Navy promotion looked shaky. Congressional Democrats said the admiral’s nomination for a second star would not be considered until the Pentagon addresses allegations that he drank excessively on the job and oversaw a hostile working environment in the White House medical office, which he has led since 2013.

“If they had any merit, I would not have been selected, promoted and entrusted to serve in such a sensitive and important role as physician to three presidents over the past 12 years,” Jackson said of the charges.

The collapse of Jackson’s nomination to lead VA, the second-largest government agency behind the Pentagon, with 360,000 employees and a $186 billion budget, came after rapidly mounting questions over his conduct.

Although Jackson, 50, enjoyed significant support, the onetime military trauma surgeon lacked management experience.

Late Wednesday, the Democratic staff of the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee released a list of allegations, which included a claim that Jackson was intoxicated and crashed a government vehicle after a Secret Service goodbye party, a charge Jackson denied. Committee staff members, who report to the panel’s top Democrat, Jon Tester of Montana, said the allegations were based on interviews with 23 of Jackson’s former and current colleagues but provided no evidence to substantiate the claims.

There were growing bipartisan calls Thursday for additional investigations into Jackson’s professional history. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, which reviews military promotions, said Thursday that the committee will want answers.

House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., said it would be “smart” to have an inspector general review the case.

At the White House, Trump continued to defend Jackson, and press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the doctor remains on the job as the head of the White House medical unit. Although Trump signaled Wednesday that he thought Jackson should withdraw from consideration to lead VA, he lambasted the “false accusations” against him during a phone interview with the hosts of “Fox & Friends” on Fox News on Thursday. “They’re trying to destroy a man,” Trump said. “There’s no proof of this. He’s got a beautiful record.”

Trump said in the interview that he has a replacement candidate in mind, but as of Thursday there were no clear front-runners to lead an agency that operates a far-flung health, benefits and cemetery system. Its acting head is Robert Wilkie, who was moved into the role from another appointed position at the Defense Department.

Last week, Tester aides received damaging information about Jackson’s management of the White House medical office. They began interviewing his colleagues, many of them active-duty military officers, whose assessment of the admiral alarmed Tester and the committee’s chairman, Sen. Johnny Isakson, R-Ga., who postponed Jackson’s confirmation hearing.

Tester defended the release of the allegations Thursday: “I want to thank the service members who bravely spoke out.” Tester said.