WASHINGTON – The White House confirmed Tuesday that a fully vaccinated staffer had tested positive for the coronavirus, shortly after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office confirmed one of her staff had tested positive.

The Pelosi staffer had contact with Texas lawmakers who are in Washington to prevent passage of a voting bill. Six members of that delegation have tested positive for the coronavirus in recent days.

Nearly 60 Democrats from the Texas legislature came to Washington hoping to persuade Congress to pass federal legislation that would supersede efforts from Republicans in Texas to eliminate popular voting options. The lawmakers quickly secured meetings with Vice President Kamala Harris, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and other Washington politicians during their first week on Capitol Hill.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the staffer tested positive Monday and remains off-campus awaiting additional tests. The person had no close contact with the president or other White House principals or staff, Psaki added.

“We know there will be breakthrough cases but as this incident shows, cases in vaccinated individuals are typically mild,” she said.

Drew Hammill, Pelosi’s deputy chief of staff, said the staffer has had no contact with the speaker since exposure.

“The entire Press Office is working remotely today with the exception of individuals who have had no exposure to the individual or have had a recent negative test,” he said in a statement. “Our office will continue to follow the guidance of the Office of Attending Physician closely.”

In addition to mingling Wednesday with lawmakers from Maryland, Virginia and Georgia at a reception in their honor at a downtown restaurant, the Texas Democrats also held a joint news conference in suburban Alexandria, Va.

Some of them were scheduled to attend a church service hosted by Virginia Del. Luke Torian, D, on Sunday in Dumfries, Va. The service was canceled Saturday because of the coronavirus outbreak, a Virginia House of Delegates staffer told The Washington Post.

Del Darryl Barnes, D, chairman of the Legislative Black Caucus of Maryland, said he was one of five lawmakers from that state who attended the news conference with the Texas lawmakers last week. He said none of his Maryland colleagues have symptoms or have fallen ill but he has asked them and his group’s executive director, who also attended, to get tested “out of an abundance of caution.”

Barnes said his executive director has been in contact with her counterpart from Texas and was told that all of their members who were at the event are being tested daily and none have tested positive.

“The ones that have come down have been their White colleagues,” he said. “They are also waiting to see if it is a false positive.”

Del. Debra Davis, D, who attended the news conference and a reception, said she had been thinking about getting tested since she learned over the weekend about the positive cases. She said she has been feeling fine but did not know if she was exposed. She also wondered about how often those who are vaccinated get infected.

“My first thought: I’m going back in the bubble,” she said.

Chris Turner, chair of the Texas House Democrats, said the outbreak is just the latest example of why getting vaccinated is so important.

“We’re seeing breakthrough cases in the vaccinated population in the vaccinated population and a wide array of professions and parts of the world, and so it’s just, I think, a reminder … It’s really, really important that we get people vaccinated ASAP,” he said during a Tuesday news conference.

But the lawmaker said he does not regret coming to Washington with the goal of bringing national attention to the plight of Texas residents desiring expanded voting rights.

“We don’t regret coming to D.C. at all,” he said. “It was very important to protect the freedom to vote that we leave Texas. … It was equally important that we use this moment to highlight the need for federal voting rights legislation. That’s what we have been doing nonstop for the last eight days.”