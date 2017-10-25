WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says the next request for disaster aid will cost tens of billions of dollars and Congress should consider making cuts in other government programs to finance it.

That’s the word from Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney. He sent a letter to top lawmakers in Congress.

The Senate sent President Donald Trump a $36.5 billion measure to aid Florida, Texas and Puerto Rico after devastating hurricanes as well as Western states hard hit by wildfires. It brought the total approved by Congress this fall to more than $50 billion, and more will be needed. States and Puerto Rico continue to assess the damage.

Mulvaney said spending cuts should be considered for upcoming aid measures aimed at long-term rebuilding needs.