WASHINGTON – A fighter. A maverick. The conscience of the Senate.

Former colleagues of Sen. John McCain paid tribute to the Arizona Republican’s life and service to the country on Sunday, hailing him as a principled and independent voice that will be sorely missed at a time of bitter division in Washington, D.C.

The White House lowered flags to half-staff in honor of McCain, who died Saturday at the age of 81 after a battle with brain cancer.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and congressional leaders of both parties announced Sunday that McCain will lie in state in the Capitol Rotunda. McConnell called McCain “a great American patriot, a statesman who put his country first and enriched this institution through many years of service.”

McCain’s office has not released a full outline of his memorial services, but friends and advisers have said they expect that there will be services in Phoenix and then Washington, followed by a private burial at the cemetery on the grounds of the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.

In his book “The Restless Wave,” which was published in May, McCain said he would be buried close to his classmate Charles Larson, the late admiral who commanded the Pacific fleet and later served as superintendent of the Naval Academy.

President Donald Trump extended his condolences to McCain’s family in a Saturday-night tweet. But the president, who has mocked McCain’s war record since as far back as 1999, offered no words on McCain himself.

“My deepest sympathies and respect go out to the family of Senator John McCain. Our hearts and prayers are with you!” Trump said.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, a Republican, will appoint a successor to serve out the remainder of McCain’s term through 2020. According to Phoenix-based TV station KPNX, Ducey will wait until after McCain’s funeral to announce an appointment and will not appoint himself to the seat.

On the Sunday morning news shows, remembrances of McCain poured in from both sides of the political aisle.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton lauded McCain for “working to bring people together here at home and around the world.”

“He really understood in the marrow of his bones what it meant to be an American,” Clinton said in an interview with NBC News’s Chuck Todd on “Meet the Press.”

At a time when U.S. institutions are being tested, Clinton added, McCain was “trying to sound the alarm” and urging Americans to rally around the country’s fundamental ideals, such as human rights.

Two of McCain’s Republican colleagues from Arizona, Sen. Jeff Flake and former senator Jon Kyl, recounted stories from the longtime senator and 2008 GOP presidential nominee’s tenure in Washington.

“John was always there as a kind of conscience of the Senate,” said Kyl, who represented Arizona with McCain from 1995 to 2013 and has been floated as a possible interim replacement for the senator. Kyl pointed to an episode years ago during which McCain had a heated argument with Senate Republican leaders and urged them to give Democrats a vote they had been seeking on an amendment.

“He was always there trying to make sure that both sides got their say and were treated fairly,” Kyl said on “Fox News Sunday.”

Flake, who penned a Washington Post op-ed honoring McCain on Saturday, said McCain’s request that two of his former White House rivals – George W. Bush and Barack Obama – speak at his funeral was a sign of his integrity.

“That says all that we need to know about John McCain,” Flake said on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “That his opponents love, admire and respect him. That’s something we could all strive for.”

In an interview on ABC News’s “This Week,” Flake described a plane ride he took back to Arizona with McCain shortly after joining the House in 2001. Flake was facing some criticism at the time for his stance on spending issues, and as McCain made his way to the back of the plane, Flake said, he thought to himself, “Oh no, he’s going to go after me, too.”

“And he put his finger in my chest and just said, ‘Don’t back down,’ ” Flake said. “He said, ‘You’re in the right, and they’ll come around.’ And it was all that I needed, and from that time forward, I really appreciated him and his friendship and his advice.”

Former Vice President Joe Biden, who served with McCain in the Senate for more than two decades, on Saturday evening added his voice to the chorus of those hailing the senator.

“John McCain was many things – a proud graduate of the Naval Academy, a Senate colleague, a political opponent,” Biden said in a tweet. “But, to me, more than anything, John was a friend. He will be missed dearly.”

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., on Sunday noted the “remarkable coincidence” that McCain’s passing came exactly nine years after the death of another influential senator, Edward Kennedy, D-Mass.

“Their relationship was one that I think all of us admired and we’re grateful for,” Pelosi told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos in an appearance on “This Week.” Regardless of whether they were on the same side as McCain on the issues, Pelosi said, lawmakers “were all in agreement that he was formidable, had enormous integrity and was acting on behalf of our country and what he truly believed.”

Pelosi also said she supports Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer’s call to rename the Russell Senate Office Building after McCain.

Retired U.S. Army general and former CIA director David Petraeus said McCain, a former prisoner of war in Vietnam, spent nearly every Fourth of July over the decade after Sept. 11, 2001, with U.S. troops in Afghanistan and Iraq.

“No one had the backs of America’s new greatest generation – those who fought the wars of the post-9/11 period – more than he did,” Petraeus said on “This Week.” “No one did more to assure that they had what was needed to prevail on the battlefield.”

Journalists, as well, recalled their long conversations with McCain as they rolled across the country aboard his campaign bus, the “Straight Talk Express,” and on Capitol Hill.

In one memorable exchange last year, McCain mischievously stood behind CNN’s Manu Raju during a live shot in a Capitol office building and gave the reporter “devil horns” with his fingers.

Raju said Saturday that McCain loved the moment and especially got a kick out of his own tweet about it, “which he said may have been his most retweeted tweet.”

—

The Washington Post’s Abha Bhattarai, Tory Newmyer and Mike DeBonis contributed to this report.