A White House drug office official has told a Colorado senator that an administration marijuana policy committee will be objective and dispassionate in its work.

Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet on Monday disclosed the assurances after he asked the Executive Office of the President’s Office of National Drug Control Policy to respond to a news report that its marijuana policy co-ordination committee aimed to counter growing public support for the drug.

BuzzFeed reported in August that the marijuana committee intended to portray marijuana as a national threat. The online news site based its reporting on internal documents it obtained.

James Carroll, deputy director of the drug office, told the senator that the marijuana committee would use scientific data in its study of the drug, which is broadly legal in Colorado.