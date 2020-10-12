Sean Conley, Trump’s doctor, said Monday that the president recently tested negative for the coronavirus on “consecutive days,” though he did not specify which days.

Conley added that the negative tests were one of several factors contributing to the conclusion by Trump’s medical team that the president “is not infectious to others.”

“In response to your inquiry regarding the President’s most recent COVID-19 tests, I can share with you that he has tested NEGATIVE, on consecutive days, using the Abbott BinaxNOW antigen card,” Conley said in a letter shared on Twitter by White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

“It is important to note that this test was not used in isolation for the determination of the President’s current negative status,” Conley said.

The Abbott Laboratories test produces quick results but has a greater chance of a false negative than the more reliable polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, test.

McEnany’s release of the letter comes as Trump is heading to Florida for his first campaign rally post-diagnosis.

As he boarded Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Monday afternoon, Trump was not wearing a mask. Footage of the crowd awaiting Trump at the rally site in Sanford, Fla., showed many of his supporters not wearing masks, either.

The White House has not released any information on the timing of Trump’s last negative coronavirus test before he tested positive.

Joe Biden, Trump’s Democratic opponent in November’s election, tested negative for the coronavirus again Monday, according to his campaign.

“Biden underwent PCR testing for COVID-19 today and COVID-19 was not detected,” the campaign said in a statement.

The test marked the seventh known time since Oct. 2 that Biden has taken a test and it has been negative. That day, Trump revealed that he had tested positive for the virus, three days after he and Biden met for their first debate.

The day after Trump revealed his diagnosis, Biden’s campaign said it would release the results of the tests the former vice president took moving forward.

– – –

The Washington Post’s Sean Sullivan contributed to this report.