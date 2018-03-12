WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is avoiding criticism of China for removing term limits on its presidency.
Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says that’s “a determination for China to make, not something for the United States to weigh in on.”
She was speaking after China’s rubber-stamp legislature opened the way for President Xi Jinping to rule indefinitely.
Xi is already regarded as the most powerful Chinese leader since Mao Zedong.
Past U.S. administrations have been critical of China’s suppression of democracy and human rights. The Trump administration has been quiet on Xi’s expansion of power.
Sanders said that President Donald Trump and Xi have a “good relationship,” which has helped put pressure on North Korea on its nuclear program, while making sure China doesn’t take advantage of the U.S. on trade.