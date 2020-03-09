WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump said Monday that he is seeking major policy changes that White House officials hope will arrest the widening economic turmoil caused by the coronavirus, looking to provide immediate federal aid to workers and a number of business groups.

He said he will ask Congress on Monday to cut payroll taxes and provide relief to hourly workers suffering from the economic fallout of the coronavirus.

His comments came after senior aides presented him with options they thought could help deal with the economic problems caused by the outbreak. Trump also said he was seeking to provide assistance to the airline industry, hotels, and the cruise industry, which are all suffering as Americans rapidly cancel travel plans.

It was unclear, based on Trump’s comments, whether he would ask Congress to help these industries or whether he thought he could do it on his own.

“We are going to take care of and have been taking care of the American public and the American economy,” Trump said. He added that he would be having another news conference Tuesday to talk about the economic package.

Trump’s comments made clear that the White House is considering a huge and expensive government response. Just a one-percentage-point reduction in the payroll tax would cut between $55 billion and $75 billion in revenue, according to a recent projection from the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget.

Payroll tax cuts in the past have been popular with Democrats, because of the way they are structured, and opposed by many Republicans. Trump’s top economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, said Friday that big stimulus packages have “never really worked in the past.”

Vice President Mike Pence, who is leading the administration’s coronavirus task force, also appeared to suggest the administration would embrace a package to provide paid sick leave to workers who become ill because of the coronavirus. Paid sick leave was among the options set to be presented to the president.

Pence said the administration would work with Congress to make sure people who contract coronavirus do not lose pay as a result, though details of such a plan were unclear.

The announcement came on a day when the Dow Jones industrial average fell more than 2,000 points and pressure rapidly built on federal policymakers to address the growing economic impact of the outbreak.

After resisting a large economic package for weeks, the White House now seems to be quickly assembling one. Congressional leaders said they are considering their own legislative remedies to address the economic turmoil. Democrats are discussing how to propose paid sick leave as part of new legislation, while Republicans have expressed reservations about a one-time change. Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, has said he would consider tax code changes to address the economic turmoil.

The White House has faced intense pressure to arrest falling markets and stabilize an economy that investors increasingly fear may tip into recession. Many Democrats, meanwhile, are insisting that the government implement paid sick leave policies to help Americans who are forced to stay home because they are sick.

Last week, The Washington Post reported that White House officials were looking at deferring taxes for the airline, travel, and cruise industries. It was unclear whether Trump’s own hotels would benefit from the changes he is contemplating.

In a sign of how quickly the White House is ramping up its economic response, White House officials have invited senior bank executives to meet this week to discuss the economic turmoil. Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon is expected to attend the meeting, among others.

Congress last week passed an $8.3 billion emergency spending bill that focused on medical and public health needs caused by the coronavirus outbreak, but Democrats are already working on a new bill that would seek to address the economic problems that are rapidly expanding.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., plans to meet Monday evening with key committee chairs to discuss the planning, which includes efforts to lock in paid sick leave benefits for certain workers.

Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., a senior member of the House Appropriations Committee, told reporters on a conference call Monday that Congress should move forward quickly.

“I believe that this is precisely the direction we need to go in. There are the economic consequences from the crisis that are of equal concern as responding on the health-care side,” DeLauro said.

“Everybody is trying to move at warp speed,” DeLauro said, though the timing, price tag and exact contours of any legislative response is uncertain.

DeLauro has introduced legislation mandating 14 days of paid sick leave in the case of an emergency health crisis such as coronavirus, noting that most workers – especially low-wage earners – have no paid sick leave and thus would face difficulty complying with medical quarantine advice.

Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., laid out priorities in a statement Sunday night, including enhanced unemployment insurance, expanded food stamps and school lunch programs, widespread and free coronavirus testing, and anti-price gouging provisions.

Grassley, meanwhile, is looking at “targeted tax relief measures” with the aim of providing a “timely and effective response to the coronavirus,” a spokesman said Monday.

Committee spokesman Michael Zona said Several options under the committees jurisdiction were being reviewed as they learn more about the impact on specific industries and the economy as a whole.

He did not specify what the measures might be.

Before his news conference Monday evening, Trump downplayed the danger posed by coronavirus in a series of Twitter posts.

At one point, he celebrated sharp decline in oil prices, which investors fear signal a deflationary sell-off in a bidding war between major oil-producing nations. “Good for the consumer, gasoline prices coming down!” Trump said about the decline, which experts warn could foreshadow a recession.

Trump also said on twitter: “Saudi Arabia and Russia are arguing over the price and flow of oil. That, and the Fake News, is the reason for the market drop!”

– – –

The Washington Post’s Seung Min Kim contributed to this report.