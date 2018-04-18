GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A white-handed gibbon has been born at a zookeeper training facility in Florida.
Santa Fe College Teaching Zoo Director Jonathan Miot tells The Gainesville Sun the baby was born March 31.
Zookeepers learned of their new resident when they saw the gibbon holding onto its mother, Cajun.
Miot says zoo staff won’t interact or intervene with the mom unless there’s “an extreme problem.” The baby’s sex and exact weight remain unknown.
Miot says the baby will likely venture away from the mother after a few months, which is when zookeepers can determine its sex and name it.
The baby joins Cajun, father Eddie and two older brothers, Rainer and Gibson.
Miot says the zoo staff gets to be the baby’s “aunts and uncles,” as they watch the family.
Information from: The Gainesville (Fla.) Sun, http://www.gainesvillesun.com