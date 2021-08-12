Just over half of American adults say that the renewed focus on racism and discrimination is a good thing for society, according to a new Pew Research Center survey taken amid a national debate over how best to address the nation’s history.

Overall, among the 10,221 adults surveyed in July, 53% said the attention being given to the history of slavery and racism is a good thing, while 26% said it was a bad thing and 21% said it was neither good nor bad.

The survey “really does surface some divides along partisan lines and to a lesser extent, along racial and ethnic lines as well,” said Jocelyn Kiley, associate director of research at Pew.

At the low-end, 25% of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents said the heightened attention to racism is a good thing, while Democrats and Democratic-leaners across ethnic and racial lines overwhelmingly see the focus as positive at 78% overall. Hispanic Republicans are about twice as likely to say that the increased attention is good, at 42% versus 21% of non-Hispanic white Republicans.

Black Americans were the most likely to support the heightened public attention, at 75%, followed by Asian Americans at 64%, Hispanics at 59% and white people at 46%.

While the survey did not ask respondents specifically about their thoughts on critical race theory or The New York Times’ 1619 Project, both have been at the center of conservative attacks in recent months. Republican lawmakers have sought to ban critical race theory, an intellectual movement that examines the way policies and laws perpetuate systemic racism, in public K-12 schools in at least 26 states, though scholars say that the theory is rarely taught outside of law school. Some of the legislation includes keeping instruction of the 1619 Project, a series of essays that examines how slavery shaped U.S. history, out of the classroom.

The survey also shows that just over a year after the murder of George Floyd sparked a racial reckoning, half of all American adults say “a lot” needs to be done to ensure racial equity, but were split on how best to do it.

About a quarter of the respondents said that necessary changes in U.S. laws and institutions can be made by working within current systems, while roughly the same percentage said that those institutions need to be completely rebuilt. About 34% said that only “a little” needs to be done to ensure equal rights, while 15% said that nothing at all needs to be done.

Since 2016, Pew has also tracked opinions on whether white people benefit from advantages that Black people do not have. Views among Democrats have changed significantly from 2016, when 38% agreed that white people benefit “a great deal” because of their race to 53% in 2021.

Among Republicans, little has changed in the last five years: Just 6% now agree that white people benefit a great deal, while 7% agreed in 2016.