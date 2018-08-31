BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Authorities say two former rebel leaders of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia have abandoned their camps.
Their disappearance raises fears they may leave a fragile peace process that ended five decades of civil war.
Colombia’s lead prosecutor Nestor Humberto Martinez said on Friday that the whereabouts of Luciano Marin, who is more commonly known as Ivan Marquez, are unknown.
Office of National Protection director Diego Mora said that Henry Castellanos sent his bodyguards home to the capital of Bogota earlier this week and his location is also unknown.
The two ex-guerrilla commanders negotiated a peace deal with the government in 2016.