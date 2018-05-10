International and local relief groups are working on delivering humanitarian aid to Yemen’s most needy population.
The Associated Press provides a list of links of organizations that receive donations from individuals who want to contribute to lifting the suffering of the Yemeni people. These groups are founded by activists, physicians, and journalists across Yemen.
The list can be found at this link:
https://docs.google.com/document/d/1wz-cE0UIR4ojwerxu0zGLyUgGC_G-RtE88L3BlwRYTk/edit
