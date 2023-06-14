Former President Donald Trump stored classified documents not only in a storage room, but also in a shower, an office, a bedroom and a ballroom, according to the indictment unsealed on Friday. It describes how Trump moved dozens of boxes containing sensitive documents out of the White House and into Mar-a-Lago, his home and private club in Palm Beach, Fla.

Federal prosecutors charged Trump with 37 counts, including 31 counts of withholding national defense information and five counts related to concealing classified documents.

The indictment notes that in the time between Trump’s departure from the White House and the recovery of the documents in August 2022, Mar-a-Lago held more than 150 social events, attended by “tens of thousands of guests.”

Lake Room Bath

In April 2021, Trump’s employees moved dozens of boxes from an area at Mar-a-Lago referred to in the indictment as the business center to a bathroom in what is known as the Lake Room.

“There is still a little room in the shower where his other stuff is,” one employee texted another, according to the indictment.

Storage Area

In May 2021, according to the indictment, Trump directed his employees to clear space in a storage room to keep the boxes of documents he took from the White House. In June, boxes stored in the Lake Room were moved into the storage room, bringing the total number of boxes in that room to more than 80.

The hallway leading to the storage room was connected to a pool patio, where Mar-a-Lago club members had access, via “a doorway that was often kept open,” prosecutors said.

In December 2021, Walt Nauta, a personal aide who was indicted along with Trump, texted one of Trump’s employees a photograph of documents, including at least one bearing a classification marking, spilled onto the floor of the storage room. “Oh no oh no,” the employee replied.

Ballroom and Family Suite

For about two months, between January and March 2021, some documents were stored on a stage in the White and Gold Ballroom — a lavish event space rented out for weddings and private events — before being reshuffled to the business center and storage room.

In November 2021, Trump ordered that some boxes be brought from the storage room up to his residence for him to review. Some of these were kept in Pine Hall, an entry room to the Trump family suite.

When FBI officials searched Mar-a-Lago in August 2022, they found 27 classified documents in Trump’s office, including six with the highest level of classification.

Trump also took boxes of documents to his golf club in Bedminster, N.J., according to the indictment. It was there that Trump was recorded saying he knew he had a classified document.