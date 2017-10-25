MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — An annual event that aims to help low-income Vermont residents with fuel assistance through donated tire sales will take place this week.

The Times Argus reports the 13th annual Wheels for Warmth has been scheduled for Saturday. Tires will be sold at DuBois Construction in Middlesex and Casella Construction in Mendon from 7 a.m. to noon.

The event was founded by Gov. Phil Scott in 2005 who was a state senator at the time. Sales from the donated tires go toward helping Vermonters with heating costs. Donated tires that don’t pass inspection are recycled.

The program has raised more than $350,000 and helped to recycle 20,000 tires since its inception. Scott says the program is a “win-win-win situation.”

